Malaika Arora gives lessons on how to ace the casual chic look

Trust Malaika Arora to not only pull off any look effortlessly, but also give it a stylish touch. Recently, the TV actor, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter was seen wearing a casual pantsuit and needless to say, looked lovely in it.

Advertising

The coral pantsuit from the label Tahweave was teamed with a white bustier featuring strap details. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of white loafers and black sunglasses. Loose hair swept to one side complemented the look really well.

Check out her pictures here.

Prior to this, Arora was seen on the sets of Koffee with Karan and she looked absolutely stunning in a sheer thigh-high slit dress from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, we like how the look was kept completely minimalistic in terms of accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking.

The tousled hair and silver stilettos completed the look.

Be it ethnic wear or a casual look, the fitness enthusiast has always given us major fashion goals. Earlier, she was spotted in an oversized sweatshirt from Rhea and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion label Rheson. The quirky sweatshirt had ‘Mr India’ written on it with a picture of late Bollywood actor Sridevi. The look was kept simple and was rounded out with red lipstick.

Advertising

Prior to this, Arora was spotted looking stunning in a metallic outfit from Atsu Sekhose’s collection.The golden midi dress looked lovely on her and we like how it was paired with a red and white belt. The look was completed with hair swept to one side and minimal make-up.

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of Arora’s recent looks?