Malaika Arora gives lessons on how to add glam to an outfit

Malaika Arora has never shied away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. And recently, when she was seen attending a party in Mumbai, she proved this point yet again.

For the occasion, the celebrity actor and television presenter wore an all metallic outfit. Decked in a golden midi dress with a red and white strapped belt detailing around the waist from Atsu Sekhose’s collection, the actor looked rather chic. Giving accessories a miss and sporting a no-makeup makeup, the actor let her outfit do all the talking.

Check some of the pictures here.

Later, Arora was spotted in Mumbai in a light yellow jumpsuit from Zara. Wearing her signature ‘MA’ silver pendant, a quirky eyeglass and a sling, the actor added a note of glam to her casual outfit effortlessly.

Earlier, while attending Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want, the TV show host was clad in a red dress from Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who curated her look paired the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline outfit with a low-waisted belt. Red heels and a wavy hairdo rounded off her look.

Take a look at the pics here:

Prior to this, she was spotted looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top that she teamed with a pair of white pants. Hair styled in soft waves and a yellow sling bag completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?