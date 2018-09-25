Malaika Arora in this star-studded sequined dress is a disappointment

Would you opt for Malaika Arora’s little black dress for a party night? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Would you opt for Malaika Arora’s little black dress for a party night? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to her sartorial choices, be it casual mommy pants with a lacy bralette top or a festive ethnic wear, it is rare that Malaika Arora disappoints. So, when on a recent photo shoot, the Bollywood diva chose to don an asymmetrical hem dress with sheer ruffles, that was not easy on the eyes, we felt we were let down

Arora’s long-sleeved black and silver star motif sequined ensemble featured a giant star-shaped cut-out on the left side which, even if it accentuated her toned midriff, felt a little overboard. While the whimsical ensemble from the Russian label, Kalmanovich, did little or nothing to tickle our fancy, it did turn our heads and make us wonder – what’s going on?

The high slit went all the way up to her underboobs giving a hi-lo appearance that didn’t quite seem to be in place. The actor’s look was rounded off with a glossy nude lip, sparkly smokey eyes, Swarovski earrings, and black heels.

Check out some of the pictures here.

While she hardly goes wrong with her fashion pick, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl had us totally floored when she stepped out for a date with her BFFs in a checkered green jumpsuit earlier. She effortlessly bridged the gap between sophisticated styling and minimalistic look in her Topshop jumpsuit.

Isn’t the jumpsuit perfect for a casual outing with friends or a movie date? Flaunting her sculpted shoulders, she styled her long hair in soft waves. She accentuated her look with bold red lips and rosy cheeks.

The 44-year-old diva rounded it off with a pair of shiny white pointed boots and a maroon clutch that added oomph to her outfit.

What do you think about her latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

