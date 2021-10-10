scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora disappoints in her latest look; check out the pics

The actor and model was spotted in an off-shoulder gown from Dar Sara, which featured a slit. While the sequins worked all right, the outfit, overall, just failed to land

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 10, 2021 6:00:43 pm
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora disappointed in the latest look. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is a fashionista. She is constantly pushes the fashion boundary with her inimitable style. Recently, in a rare instance, however, she disappointed. The fitness enthusiast was spotted in an off-shoulder gown from Dar Sara which featured a slit. And while the sequins worked all right, the outfit overall just failed to make a mark.

The design looked dated, and so did the silhouette. The look was accessorised with a small purse and was completed with hair clipped on the side.

 

But she has impressed in the past and here are some instances.

Be it saris, couture gowns or dresses, Malaika has always impressed. More than that, she carved out ways in which even a simple look can be elevated and made chic without much effort. While her latest look is underwhelming, we cannot wait to see the clothes she will be opting for in the future.

