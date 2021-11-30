Malaika Arora dazzles in a sheer black dress; check out the pictures

When it comes to fashion, and fitness, Malaika Arora can do nothing wrong.

So whenever the diva shares details of her looks on social media, we just can’t keep calm. And well, so was the case recently when she looked absolutely dazzling in a sheer black midi dress from Alberto Audenino.

Styled my Maneka Harisinghani, the reality show judge completed the look with tousled messy hair, bronzed make-up, multiple rings and golden stilettoes. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Prior to this, Malaika stole the show in an elaborate outfit from Marchesa that featured feather details. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the classic look was completed with a neat hairstyle and bold red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The sheen on her cheeks and the eye make-up brought the look together perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

But, there were also some times when she missed the mark, like in this silver dress which did not work at all. The make-up, hairdo and the matching choker seemed like a distant choice from what she usually opts for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Even this encrusted gown looked dated, despite the perfect hairstyle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What d you think of her recent look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!