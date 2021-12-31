Malaika Arora steals the show in strappy black dress with thigh-high slit (pics inside)

Malaika Arora is a certified style icon who never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. Be it risqué dresses or structured silhouettes, the diva knows how to look absolutely gorgeous at all times!

In a recent appearance, Malaika — as always — looked drop dead gorgeous in black John Paul Ataker number. She took to Instagram to share a photo. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The handmade half leather-half velvet dress fitted Malaika like an absolute dream. Like all of John Paul dresses, Malaika’s outfit was also made with haute couture techniques and constructed by hand from start to finish, which made it one of a kind. It exuded modern day luxury and featured a viscose lining and black leather tassels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika chose emerald jewels to add a dash of colour to her look. Her hair was styled to wavy perfection while the look was completed with a classic, strappy black pair of heels.

ALSO READ | Mira Kapoor exudes grace in recent pictures; check them out

We would definitely recommend channeling this look for your NYE celebrations! What do you think?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!