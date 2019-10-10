Malaika Arora commits a rare fashion blunder in this leopard print dress; see pics

There are some celebrities who never really disappoint us with their fashion choices, and on the top of that list is Malaika Arora. A fitness enthusiast, she continues to impress with her bold and experimental outings. However, it seems like she has committed a rare fashion blunder and it will be a while till we recover from this.

Arora recently stepped out in an off-shoulder leopard print dress; and while the thing about animal print is that it never really goes out of fashion, but mostly works when worn minimally. The dress, with the elaborate bow and the belt clinched at the waist, is not just outdated but unflattering. The black earrings and the flaky makeup made matters just worse.

Having said this, Arora can really pull off anything — and she has given ample proof of this in the recent past.

At the Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year, she looked stunning as she walked for designer Diya Rajvvi. The reality TV judge looked gorgeous in a marsala hued ensemble from the collection titled ‘Rosettea’ that featured a plunging neckline choli which was teamed with a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

