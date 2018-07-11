Jumpsuits to formal suits: 6 times Malaika Arora flaunted sassy check prints

Malaika Arora’s outfits will make you fall in love checks again! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Malaika Arora’s outfits will make you fall in love checks again! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Thinking of innovative ways to wear check prints this summer? We have got you covered! Malaika Arora, who is known for ultra-chic style statements both on and off the red carpet, has been spotted wearing the pattern quite a few times. Right from jumpsuits to flared dresses and incorporating the pattern in formal wear, take styling lessons from Arora on how to wear checkered outfits right.

The Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl effortlessly bridged the gap between sophisticated styling and minimalistic look in a backless Topshop jumpsuit. With minimal accessories, she rounded off her look with a dewy palette. She also added a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble by opting for bold red lips. A pair of shiny white pointed-toe heels and a maroon clutch further spiced up her outfit.

Malaika Arora in a check jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a check jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a pair of gingham, matching co-ords from Two Point Two, Arora looked lovely. Her ensemble included a pair of flared trousers teamed with a matching, sweetheart neckline, crop top. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her accessories were kept minimal. She opted for a nude make-up palette with hair styled in a tousled manner.

Wearing a monochrome jumpsuit from Ashish N Soni, we think the 44-year-old aced her slick look. Stylist Harisinghani added an interesting element to the piece by teaming it with a wide belt tied at the waist, which accentuated her svelte figure. Dewy tones with bold red lips and high ponytail polished off her look nicely.

Previously, Arora was spotted sashaying down the airport wearing a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further gave it a sharp look by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a gray plaid pant and blazer combo teamed with a black top, Arora gave formal wear goals. She accessorised her look with a large handbag and rounded out her look with white loafers and oversized sunnies. With red lips and neatly tied hair, the actor looked smart and stylish.

Malaika Arora in a grey ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a grey ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arora also impressed us previously in grey matching separates from Deme by Gabriella. We think the plaid outfit that included an oversized shirt and joggers were super cool. The fashionista paired it with a black fitted T-shirt but you can also pair it with a white one. Her aviators, red lips and white sneakers complemented her outfit well. This look is simple yet classy and we are in love with it.

Did you try out the checkered trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd