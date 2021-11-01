Malaika Arora nails power dressing; styles blazer and pants with matching choker

If there is any one celebrity who can nail almost any look, then it will be Malaika Arora. The fitness enthusiast ensures that she always puts her best fashion foot forward and, well, she did it yet again.

Malaika was recently spotted looking gorgeous in an emerald green blazer and pants set from Judy Zhang. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look personified power dressing, and was accessorised with a matching choker.

A messy hairdo, smokey eyes and a lot of highlighter completed the sharp look. Sharing the picture, the stylist wrote, “@malaikaaroraofficial giving us her signature aplomb, proving yet again that no one power dresses quite like her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

But it is not just blazer and suit sets, Malaika can also carry off saris, lehenga and voluminous dresses with equal ease! Here are all the other instances when she impressed with her impeccable style.

Which is your favourite look?

