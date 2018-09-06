Malaika Arora’s casual fashion game is on point

Shirt dress or cool blazers? Which is your style? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Shirt dress or cool blazers? Which is your style? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

If there is someone who rocks the red carpet as much as she does in her gym outfits, then it’s none other than Malaika Arora. The reality show host has never been afraid to experiment and even after all these years she still manages to inspire.

Recently, Arora was seen outside a salon in Bandra in her gym wear. It was a simple black legging and a sports bra, but trust her to take it up a notch with this colourful and quirky jacket. With her tied into a ponytail, she rounded out her look with a black backpack, a pair of white slippers and cool sunglasses.

Check some of the pictures here.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora keeps it simple yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora keeps it simple yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Comfort seems to be her key and Arora proved it yet again in this shirt dress. A grey and black striped number, she styled it with a pair of white sneakers and oversized sunglasses. With hair blowing in the wind, the actor looked lovely.

Check some of the pictures here.

Malaika Arora in a shirt dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a shirt dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora outside a salon a few days back. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora outside a salon a few days back. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which of these two looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd