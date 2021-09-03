Malaika Arora casts a spell in this metallic mermaid gown

Malaika Arora is a bona fide fashion diva. Her sartorial choices are like none other and always take social media by storm. This time, too, she took her fashion quotient several notches higher as she shared some jaw-dropping pictures.

The 47-year-old actor cast a spell as she wore a full-sleeved metallic gown by Gemy Maalouf. The gorgeous multi-coloured flared dress featured a plunging neckline, dramatic sleeves and pleats that looked absolutely stunning on Malaika.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the ensemble was accessorised with minimal golden jewellery and matching stilettos.

To add the perfect glam to this mermaid look, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip colour and lots of highlighter and mascara. Her beautiful hair flew open in soft curls.

Prior to this, Malaika had made a stunning appearance in a body-hugging animal print gown with a crisscross halter neck. The outfit accentuated her frame and she carried the look with finesse. Check out the pictures below:

