Friday, September 03, 2021
Malaika Arora casts a spell in this metallic mermaid gown

Malaika Arora looks stunning in her recent appearance. Check it out!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 5:30:53 pm
Malaika Arora's fashion sense is like none other. (Source: PR handout)

Malaika Arora is a bona fide fashion diva. Her sartorial choices are like none other and always take social media by storm. This time, too, she took her fashion quotient several notches higher as she shared some jaw-dropping pictures.

The 47-year-old actor cast a spell as she wore a full-sleeved metallic gown by Gemy Maalouf. The gorgeous multi-coloured flared dress featured a plunging neckline, dramatic sleeves and pleats that looked absolutely stunning on Malaika.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora looks beautiful in this picture. (Source: PR handout)

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the ensemble was accessorised with minimal golden jewellery and matching stilettos.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Malaika Arora Malaika Arora poses in this breathtaking gown. (Source: PR handout)

To add the perfect glam to this mermaid look, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip colour and lots of highlighter and mascara. Her beautiful hair flew open in soft curls.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora never ceases to amaze her fans. (Source: PR handout)

Prior to this, Malaika had made a stunning appearance in a body-hugging animal print gown with a crisscross halter neck. The outfit accentuated her frame and she carried the look with finesse. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

