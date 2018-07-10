Mumbai rains: Malaika Arora says bye bye to monsoon blues in super chic outfits

Malaika Arora’s playful jumpsuit and lacy white bralette top are perfect to ditch the monsoon blues. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Malaika Arora’s playful jumpsuit and lacy white bralette top are perfect to ditch the monsoon blues. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Malaika Arora has often set new trends with her unique personal sense of style — be it her gym gear, red carpet looks or just a casual outing with her BFFs. This time too, as Mumbai is getting drenched in the torrential downpour, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl redefined the lunch date style in a checkered green jumpsuit. For an outing in Bandra, she effortlessly bridged the gap between sophisticated styling and minimalistic look in her Topshop jumpsuit.

Isn’t the quirky jumpsuit perfect for a casual outing with friends or a movie date? Flaunting her sculpted shoulders, she styled her long hair in soft waves. With zero accessories, she let her natural beauty do the needful. She accented her look with a bold red lips and rosy cheeks. The 44-year-old diva rounded off her look with a pair of shiny white pointed boots and a maroon clutch that instantly spiced up her outfit.

The Dabangg actor was also spotted at BKC in Mumbai on a rainy night. For this outing with her girlfriends, she chose a lacy white bralette top and a flared denim. The denim had a high waist detailing which perfectly enhanced her abs and toned body. Ditching her make up, she chose to go with her Gucci clutch and her grandma sneakers. Just like her previous look, she gave her jewellery a miss and kept the look minimalistic.

