Malaika Arora slays in this sequined bodycon gown by Yousef Aljasm

What do you think of her look? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

Apart from inspiring us with fitness goals, one can always count on Malaika Arora to motivate us with her fashion statements. Keeping up with her reputation, recently, she was spotted in a Yousef Aljasm sequined bodycon gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, she looked gorgeous and the attire wonderfully complemented her svelte frame. Minimal make-up and hair styled into soft curls completed the look.

The 44-year-old almost always manages to impress us with her sartorial choices, be it at the red carpet, gym or at the airport. Recently she was spotted rocking a pantsuit and looked rather dapper. Styled by Harisinghani, she slayed in the white bodysuit from Purple Paisley. Teamed with a matching blazer from Massimo Dutti, the look was rounded out with earrings from Viange and minimal make-up by artist Mehak Oberoi. Hair styled by Hiral Bhatia went very well with the overall look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sept 30 – Oct 6)

She also gave us some fashion goals as she donned a seemingly formal blue co-ords at the airport. This was teamed up with a white tank top. She also chose a pair of white sneakers to give it a more casual look and went for minimal make-up.

Malaika Arora looking dapper at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She slays equally in gym outfits and it is hard to find a flaw in her fashion choices. Needless to say, it is always a treat to see her step out in style much like it was this time.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd