Learn from Malaika Arora on how to ooze oomph in a sheer top

Malaika Arora has almost always impressed us with her fashion choices. Whether it’s her red carpet looks or street style, she always manages to hit the mark. The celebrity host was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top that she teamed with a pair of white pants. Hair styled in soft waves and a yellow sling bag completed the look.

A few days back, the fashionista gave us tips on how to dress up for a party in a custom-made gown from the label Belluccio. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit looked great on her and was accessorised with a stunning emerald neckpiece from Farah Khan World.

For another look, she departed from the nude shade and went all bling in an off-shoulder sequinned dress from Sarah Fahmy. The look was accessorised with stunning jewellery, consisting of emerald cut green and blush pink round earrings and round cut ‘Zirconia from Swarovski’ rings from Diosa by Darshan Dave.

At Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday party, she made quite a statement in a silver metallic sequin pantsuit. Needless to say, she pulled off the sequin on sequin effortlessly. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the make-up was kept minimal. Emerald pendant chain and shimmery heels completed the look.

What do you think of her present look?