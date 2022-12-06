‘Tone-deaf’: Malaika Arora criticised for wearing Balenciaga amid brand’s ad campaign controversy

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday, hosted a star-studded bash at his residence that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty, among others. While the B-town divas left no stone unturned in making a statement with their style, it was Malaika Arora who raised eyebrows with her sartorial pick.

The Bollywood celebrity turned up at the party wearing a shimmery silver mini dress from Balenciaga featuring the luxury brand’s name all over the turtleneck outfit. She paired it with thigh-high black boots and a tiny black bag. However, Malaika’s choice of outfit didn’t go down well with netizens who called her out for supporting a brand that has been accused of promoting child abuse with their recent ad campaign.

“Why is Malaika still wearing and supporting Balenciaga when they’ve been cancelled and exposed throughout the world for pedophilia?” a user wrote on Instagram, adding that the actor wearing the brand is “just sad”.

Calling her “tone deaf”, another user commented: “Malaika Arora is tone deaf to wear Balenciaga after Balenciaga’s Holiday Campaign sparks to cancel brand due to featuring children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign. One child is pictured with an assortment of empty wine glasses, and contained court documents referencing child pornography as part of the set.”

While one user called it “shameful”, another said that it is “very disappointing to see her wearing and supporting this brand“. “What was she asking,” a netizen asked.

For the unversed, Balenciaga was criticised recently over its holiday campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage accessories. Another separate campaign, set in an office, showed papers featuring text from a 2008 Supreme Court ruling in favour of child pornography.

Following the widespread criticism by celebrities and fans alike, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia apologised saying, “It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”

Kim Kardashian, who has been an ambassador of the fashion label, also spoke out against the brand’s campaign. “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she wrote on Twitter.

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

Several celebrities and fans have publically cancelled the brand over this “shameful” campaign, posting videos of them throwing away Balenciaga’s products.

