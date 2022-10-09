In London, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a sight for the sore eyes

It’s no secret that one of Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s favourite holiday destinations is London. The actor really enjoys her vacations in the UK. Malaika Arora, too, has been painting London red with beau Arjun Kapoor (they even went to a Chelsea game!).

Kareena and Malaika, one of B-town’s most popular bestie duos, reunited in the city recently and the pictures are a treat for their fans. Kapoor is in London to shoot for a Hansal Mehta’s film, while Malaika joined Arjun on the trip.

Kareena was seen in a white pullover, black woollen vest with cute squirrels, jeans and a small branded black sling. She struck a powerful pose with her iconic pout and black sunglasses. Malaika was seen in a white pullover, white pants and black trench coat, which was chic and added a bit of an edge to the look.

Both the actors wore black and white attire, and we wonder if it was coordinated. In terms of makeup, Bebo sported a dark lip, while Malaika opted for a lighter hue. They were also seen twinning with matching umbrellas.

The post garnered various reactions from friends and fans alike, with Amrita Arora commenting “my gorgeous girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and fans showing their enthusiasm. Malaika also shared a post with Arjun walking on the streets of London. The 2 States actor showed off his dapper ensemble. She captioned the post: “Fashion game on point”.

Arjun and Malaika have been going strong and steady for years now. Kareena, too, has been a close friend since forever, exuding friendship goals and glamour in their appearances together.

