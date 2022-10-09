scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

In London, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a sight for the sore eyes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, B-town's most popular bestie duo, reunited in London recently and the pictures are a treat for their fans

The power bestie duo served some stylish looks on the streets of London. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

It’s no secret that one of Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s favourite holiday destinations is London. The actor really enjoys her vacations in the UK. Malaika Arora, too, has been painting London red with beau Arjun Kapoor (they even went to a Chelsea game!).

Kareena and Malaika, one of B-town’s most popular bestie duos, reunited in the city recently and the pictures are a treat for their fans. Kapoor is in London to shoot for a Hansal Mehta’s film, while Malaika joined Arjun on the trip.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan spills skincare, hair care secrets: ‘The worst advice I ever received was…’

Kareena was seen in a white pullover, black woollen vest with cute squirrels, jeans and a small branded black sling. She struck a powerful pose with her iconic pout and black sunglasses. Malaika was seen in a white pullover, white pants and black trench coat, which was chic and added a bit of an edge to the look.

Both the actors wore black and white attire, and we wonder if it was coordinated. In terms of makeup, Bebo sported a dark lip, while Malaika opted for a lighter hue. They were also seen twinning with matching umbrellas.

The post garnered various reactions from friends and fans alike, with Amrita Arora commenting “my gorgeous girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and fans showing their enthusiasm. Malaika also shared a post with Arjun walking on the streets of London. The 2 States actor showed off his dapper ensemble. She captioned the post: “Fashion game on point”.

Also read |Malaika Arora practices this move every day to ‘burn calories, increase lower body strength’

Arjun and Malaika have been going strong and steady for years now. Kareena, too, has been a close friend since forever, exuding friendship goals and glamour in their appearances together.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 03:15:39 pm
Next Story

S Jaishankar lauds India-NZ bilateral cricket ties, says nation will never forget Wright, Fleming

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

nora fatehi
Nora Fatehi oozes glamour and style, one look at a time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement