Malaika Arora looks stylish in this Anamika Khanna creation, but the gaudy neckpiece is a mismatch

Malaika Arora can pull off a structured gown as well as a traditional Raw Mango sari at red carpets. Recently, when the actor was in Melbourne to attend an Indian Film Festival, how could she miss the opportunity? On Day 1, the actor wore an Anamika Khanna’s creation.

In her signature style, Arora’s look included a black bralet and an embroidered sari drape. While the outfit looked stunning, her statement burnt orange neckpiece didn’t quite complement it. However, her hair, make-up and styling balanced out the look and gave a subtle feel to the entire look. Check some of the pictures.

On Day 2, Arora shone bright in subtle hues of grey and we love the lehenga set from House of Kotwara which looked every bit classic and festive. This look also had a huge silver boho neckpiece but unlike the last time, it looked pretty when teamed together with the outfit. She also wore a matching bangle with the attire. Minimal make-up and hair tied back in a bun rounded off her look to perfection.

Freida Pinto also attended the film festival, and was seen in an extravagant embellished Elie Saab gown. A prominent velvet pussy-bow added to the charm. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of small earrings and rounded it out with bold red lips and a neat chignon.

