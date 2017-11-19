Malaika and Amrita Arora show us classy ways to wear a lot of bling

Follow Us:
Malaika Arora and sister Amrita both opted for bling - while Malaika went for metallic while Amrita chose a sequinned number. Whose style do you like better?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 19, 2017 7:57:50 pm
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora fashion, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora latest photos, Amrita Arora fashion, indian express, indian express news Both Malaika and Amrita Arora shine brightly in their glitzy attire. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram)
While Malaika Arora’s glamour quotient is mostly on point, sister Amrita manages to give us style goals too – and why not? They share the same stylist after all.

Recently, the senior Arora pulled off a spacesuit-inspired look in a metallic dress from Pilar Del campo and we think she looked every inch the space-girl she was aiming to be. A round of applause for stylist Maneka Harisinghani for keeping the sheen of the all-metallic dress balanced out with minimal accessories. A ring by Swarovski and a chic bracelet from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery complemented Malaika’s attire well. Check out her look here.

Glittery shoes and a nude palette rounded off Malaika’s look nicely.

Keeping it equally glitzy, Amrita wore a sequinned Kommal Sood number and we like how stylist Harisinghani paired it with a plain black belt to break the bling. She accessorised her look with silver studs from Essense and a white strappy watch. See pics here.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani chose a dewy tone for the actor’s face with smokey eyes and a nude lip. Soft curls rounded out her look nicely and we think she nailed her glittery attire.

Whose style do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

 

