Malaika and Amrita Arora show us classy ways to wear a lot of bling

Both Malaika and Amrita Arora shine brightly in their glitzy attire. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram) Both Malaika and Amrita Arora shine brightly in their glitzy attire. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram)

While Malaika Arora’s glamour quotient is mostly on point, sister Amrita manages to give us style goals too – and why not? They share the same stylist after all.

Recently, the senior Arora pulled off a spacesuit-inspired look in a metallic dress from Pilar Del campo and we think she looked every inch the space-girl she was aiming to be. A round of applause for stylist Maneka Harisinghani for keeping the sheen of the all-metallic dress balanced out with minimal accessories. A ring by Swarovski and a chic bracelet from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery complemented Malaika’s attire well. Check out her look here.

Glittery shoes and a nude palette rounded off Malaika’s look nicely.

Keeping it equally glitzy, Amrita wore a sequinned Kommal Sood number and we like how stylist Harisinghani paired it with a plain black belt to break the bling. She accessorised her look with silver studs from Essense and a white strappy watch. See pics here.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani chose a dewy tone for the actor’s face with smokey eyes and a nude lip. Soft curls rounded out her look nicely and we think she nailed her glittery attire.

Whose style do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

