Malaika Arora in this red Alena Akhmadullina dress is a huge letdown

Although Malaika Arora is rarely seen making a fashion faux pas, this is one of those times when she left us disappointed with her sartorial choice. While attending Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want, the TV show host was clad in a red dress from a red number from Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who curated her look paired the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline outfit with a low-waisted belt. Her outfit seemed very confusing and we think Arora could have opted for something better. Red heels and a wavy hairdo rounded off her look.

Take a look at the pics here:

But like we said, it’s not everytime Arora misses the mark when it comes to her fashion choices. Prior to this, she was spotted looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top that she teamed with a pair of white pants. Hair styled in soft waves and a yellow sling bag completed the look.

She was also seen sashaying down the airport, looking lovely in a pair of black pants and boots that she combined with a white sweatshirt featuring a sequinned, quirky print on it. The emblazonment also added a pop of colour to her look. A black oversized handbag with a neutral make-up palette complemented her look.

A few days back, the fashionista gave us tips on how to dress up for a party in a custom-made gown from the label Belluccio. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit looked great on her and was accessorised with a stunning emerald neckpiece from Farah Khan World.

What do you think of her latest look?