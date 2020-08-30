scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora steps out in sequins; see pics

Styled by by Maneka Harisinghani, Arora looked stunning, owning every bit of the look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2020 5:30:22 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora was one of the first few celebrities who resumed work, and has since served many fashionable looks. Recently, she made quite a statement in a sequin outfit. Styled by by Maneka Harisinghani, Arora looked stunning, owning every bit of the look. The outfit from Yousef Al Jasmi complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well as she rounded out the look with a high ponytail.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen in a Manish Malhotra lehenga like the the good old days, looking lovely.

 

