Bhumi Pednekar or Malaika Arora: Who wore white better?

White, it seems, is the chosen colour of the season. Recently Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora were seen donning the colour and both left us impressed. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was spotted wearing a Tanieya Khanuja creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the off-shoulder deconstructed gown was quite an interesting choice and we like the minimal floral designs on it. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Azotiique and Prakshi, Fine Jewelry. A dash of red lipstick by makeup artist Savleen Manchanda worked well with the look.

Malaika Arora too took to white and looked rather dapper in a pantsuit. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the fashionista looked every bit of the diva that she is in the white bodysuit from Purple Paisley. This was teamed with a matching blazer from Massimo Dutti. Malaika pulled off the outfit like only she can. We quite like the way the hair was styled by Hiral Bhatia. The neat parting at the centre and bun worked well with the look. The ensemble was rounded out with earrings from Viange and minimal make-up by artist Mehak Oberoi.

Prior to this, both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan had opted for this colour. Donning an ethnic look, Kapoor was seen in a simple white cotton kurti and churidar and she had teamed up with a pink bandhni dupatta. Khan, on the other hand wore a chikankari kurti and teamed with a white dupatta. While both looked pretty, we thought Khan’s look worked better.

Who do you think looks better? Let us know in the comments below.

