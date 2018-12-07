What went into the making of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding lehenga; Sabyasachi gives us a glimpse

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are winning hearts with their beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures. Keeping up with their respective traditions, the couple tied the knot once according to Hindu wedding rituals and also celebrated a Christian wedding.

For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka picked a bespoke deep red Kanauj rose Sabyasachi lehenga with intricate French embroidery and fine sequin work on it. The custom-made couture, which took 3,720 man-hours and 110 embroiderers from Kolkata to create, was a collaborative effort of the Quantico actor and the ace fashion designer.

And now, Sabyasachi has taken to Instagram to release the video that gives us a glimpse of the craftsmanship and thought that went into putting the exquisitely designed lehenga together.

The video shows the labourious process in which the tonal red lehenga was hand-embroidered with sequins, hand made organza flowers, French knots and eye-catching Siam-red crystals. It also shows the process of how the fine jewellery was made.

In a Instagram post, the designer wrote, “While some bride stay rooted in purist tradition, others aspire to re-interpret it to suit their personalities. Priyanka Chopra’s neo-traditional bridal lehenga was the result of an active collaboration between the designer and the bride. The Kanauj Rose lehenga remains a Sabyasachi house classic for women who like to marry global tradition with Indian heritage”.

Chopra paired the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16 carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

Check out some pics here.

Beautiful, isn’t it?