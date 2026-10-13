10 artisans, 90 days, 2000 hours: The making of Isha Ambani’s Radha-Krishna inspired Navratri ensemble

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This weekend, the Ambanis hosted a pre-Navratri bash to celebrate the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the talent of Indian artisans. From Bollywood A-listers to industry peers, the night brought together patrons of Indian art and craft, dressed in their traditional finery.
But Isha Ambani’s Radha-Krishna ensemble stole the spotlight at the Devi Shakti celebration.
The Ambani daughter turned heads in a custom hand-painted and embroidered ensemble made in collaboration by Torani and Swadesh, styled with jewels from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal collection. The custom parandi from Tonoto, with hints of deep blue, red, green, and yellow, complemented the outfit to a T.
On Instagram, Torani detailed the process of bringing the ensemble to life: “Ten artisans. Over 90 days of painting. An estimated 2,000-plus hours of craft. For Isha’s Navratri ensemble, created with Swadesh, Kalamkari and Odisha’s Pattachitra meet on pure silk, carrying Radha and Krishna’s Raas through every kali, across the choli and dupatta. Zardozi, French knots, moti work, mirrors, and tassels gather around these painted stories, each detail holding someone’s patience, knowledge, and love.”
Torani further added that he wanted the garment to carry Navratri’s spirit: “the rhythm of Garba, the surrender of dancing together, the tenderness and courage of the Devi.”
Imagined alongside celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Torani revealed that this ensemble also holds a quieter, personal story.
“In 2018, I was 25, building Torani from a small garage when Isha first discovered our printed kurtas. Her belief stayed with me. Years later, returning some of that affection through the work of many hands feels deeply meaningful,” he shared that it was not just a celebration of Indian craft, but also of a lasting bond, and the love he keeps returning to — all finding a home in one garment.
Mother Nita Ambani chose a Swadesh Ashavali silk sari from Gujarat, and paired it with her old velvet koti blouse. “Spotlighting a centuries-old weaving tradition from Gujarat, Ashavali is celebrated for its intricate motifs and rich brocade work, brought alive through the exceptional skill of its artisans,” designer Manish Malhotra shared on Instagram.
Handwoven on a traditional pit loom by master weavers Shri Paresh Patel and Shri Mustak over five months, Malhotra said that the regal magenta and gold sari brings together fine silk, shimmering gold zari, paisley butas, and delicate geometric lattices. “Its ornate pallu features tree-of-life and vase motifs, enriched with jewel-toned meenakari detailing,” he further added.