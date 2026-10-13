10 artisans, 90 days, 2000 hours: The making of Isha Ambani’s Radha-Krishna inspired Navratri ensemble

This weekend, the Ambanis hosted a pre-Navratri bash to celebrate the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the talent of Indian artisans. From Bollywood A-listers to industry peers, the night brought together patrons of Indian art and craft, dressed in their traditional finery.

But Isha Ambani’s Radha-Krishna ensemble stole the spotlight at the Devi Shakti celebration.

Isha Ambani’s jewels in the spotlight.(Source: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania) Isha Ambani’s jewels in the spotlight.(Source: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Details in focus

The Ambani daughter turned heads in a custom hand-painted and embroidered ensemble made in collaboration by Torani and Swadesh, styled with jewels from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal collection. The custom parandi from Tonoto, with hints of deep blue, red, green, and yellow, complemented the outfit to a T.