Up your makeup game with this concealer hack; check out the video

This hack will completely change your makeup game. (Photo: Getty)

We definitely miss applying makeup and stepping out to meet our friends and family for a nice meal. And with lockdown in effect, it will take some more time before we can do that again. But that does not mean that we let our makeup bags gather dust. Why not instead utilise this time to practise your makeup skills and maybe even experiment with some new looks. So here we are with a makeup trick with concealers that is sure to take your beauty game to the next level.

Most videos demonstrate the technique where one has to apply a concealer in an inverted triangular shape to brighten up their face and get the most out of their product. But this Tiktok hack completely changes the game. To know more, scroll down.

Rather than going forth with the usual triangular method, the video suggests opting for spot concealing. Apply concealer on the inner corner and ends of your eyes and stretch it to towards the temples and blend it well.

Next, take a set brush and bake your under eyes. Dust it after five minutes.

This trick makes your skin look firm and pulled-up.

Are you going to try this hack?

