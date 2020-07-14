Are you making these rookie makeup mistakes with concealer?

What would we do without a concealer? (Photo: Getty) What would we do without a concealer? (Photo: Getty)

The concealer in your makeup vanity is your best friend. You get a pimple or a blemish, it immediately comes to your rescue. Want to brighten up your features, it is your go-to friend. It saves the day on numerous occasions, but are we applying it correctly? Applying a concealer doesn’t require you to dive into a 10-step process or an in-depth makeup tutorial, just make sure you are not guilty of making these common mistakes mentioned below.

The texture does not match your skin type

It is very important to buy the right concealer since it can make or break your entire look. Here’s an in-depth guide to help you choose the perfect concealer (click here). But before you go on to buy one, keep your skin type in mind. For example, if you have dry skin or under eyes which become flaky, make sure you use a hydrating eye cream before you apply concealer. Similarly, if you have oily skin make sure the consistency of the concealer is either thin or it is of an emollient variant.

You aren’t using the right shade

While using a concealer is all about making your face look flawless, if you don’t use the right shade or undertone, it is highly likely that your face will look washed out more than ever. For example, if you have warm golden undertone but you opt for a concealer that has a pink undertone, chances are it will make you look ashy. Similarly, if you have dark under eyes and use a concealer that matches your skin tone, it will still make you look ashy. Which is why not only does the right shade become important, you also need to make sure that you colour-correct properly. Want to know the difference between colour-correcting and concealing? Click here.

You are using way more than you should

Here’s the thing about makeup, less is always more. In fact, you can apply less in the first step and gradually increase but you certainly can’t lessen the extra concealer you have applied. Simply, take a little bit and apply it under your eyes. Most concealers are full coverage, but if you need more coverage then apply a second layer. It is natural to believe that more concealer inherently means more coverage. However, if you have applied a tad more than the usual, simply take your beauty sponge which is damp and blend it out until it looks ‘natural’.

You have forgotten to set the concealer

We all have noticeable lines and creases under our eyes and on our faces. When we apply concealer, it is all good for the first few minutes. But the product soon settles into your creases which, to be honest, isn’t the best sight. So make sure you set your concealer or bake your face. This not only makes sure that you do not crease but also makes your makeup stay on for longer. Use a finely-milled setting or translucent powder under your eyes and lightly dust your face with the same.

