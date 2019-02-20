From zebra prints to tie-dye: Major trends seen at New York Fashion Week 2019

New York Fashion Week 2019 wrapped up last week and left us with some major fashion inspiration. From big names like Raf Simons, Calvin Klein, Fenty to newcomers like No Sesso and Tomo Koizumi, the fashion extravaganza saw plenty of new designs and trends that took the city by storm.

Advertising

Here are some interesting fashion trends that were seen at New York Fashion Week 2019.

Animal Prints

While furs may not be in the picture these days, it looks like animal prints are here to stay. From multicoloured to monochromatic animal prints, it was a prominent trend this year. Especially zebra prints with designers like Proenza Schouler, 3.1 Philip Lim and Coach adding it to their collection.

Patchwork

Another trend that showed up a few years back and has continued to stay is patchwork. Be it Bode, Michael Kors or Eckhaus Latta, patchwork looks like a promising trend in people’s wardrobe this fall.

Purple

From rich wine-coloured silks at Cushnie to electric tones at Christian Siriano’s show and a gentle shade of lavender at Tom Ford, purple was a favourite this year.

Powersuit

One thing is for sure – the powersuit is not going anywhere this fall. Brands including Deveaux, Jonathan Simkhai, Proenza Schouler, and Snow Xue Gao updated the pantsuit look with deconstructed elements, from slits to cutouts.

Tie-Dye

While tie-dye is ideal for a spring summer collection, designers like Area, Prabal Gurung, John Elliott and No Sesso opted for this style for their fall collection and from what it looks like, it’s quite a hit.

Advertising

What do you think of these trends?