Major trailer launch: Sobhita Dhulipala looks timeless in this floral-printed sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sobhita Dhulipala’s fondness for saris needs no introduction. The Made In Heaven actor’s Instagram is proof of how much she loves wearing them. Recently, the actor attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Major and looked stunning in a floral printed sari from Torani.

Styled by Jahnvi Bansal, the look was classic and timeless. The sari featured a striped hemline with sequin detailing. What further attracted our attention was that this same detail was used on the blouse, making for a contrasting and stylish choice.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

The look was pulled together with a neat bun adorned with flowers, her signature bright red lipstick, and statement earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. What is more interesting is it was styled virtually. Referring to it, the actor wrote, “Confident @jahnvibansal who brought it all together from behind a phone screen, putting her whole mind into every detail, making it look easy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

She often shares pictures of her wearing a sari on Instagram. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

What do you think of her recent look?