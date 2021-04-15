Major trailer launch: Sobhita Dhulipala looks timeless in this floral-printed sari

April 15, 2021 9:40:08 pm
Sobhita Dhulipala’s fondness for saris needs no introduction. The Made In Heaven actor’s Instagram is proof of how much she loves wearing them. Recently, the actor attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Major and looked stunning in a floral printed sari from Torani.
Styled by Jahnvi Bansal, the look was classic and timeless. The sari featured a striped hemline with sequin detailing. What further attracted our attention was that this same detail was used on the blouse, making for a contrasting and stylish choice.
The look was pulled together with a neat bun adorned with flowers, her signature bright red lipstick, and statement earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. What is more interesting is it was styled virtually. Referring to it, the actor wrote, “Confident @jahnvibansal who brought it all together from behind a phone screen, putting her whole mind into every detail, making it look easy.”
She often shares pictures of her wearing a sari on Instagram. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her recent look?
