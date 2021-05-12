Maisie Williams sports bleached eyebrows, blonde hair at 2021 Brit Awards

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams caught everyone’s attention when she appeared at 2021 Brit Awards, sporting a completely different look.

The actor, who is best known for her role as Arya Stark in the popular series, flaunted bleached eyebrows and blonde hair at the event, reminding people of dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen’s tresses.

Williams wore an off-shoulder white and black dress for the occasion. When she presented the global icon award to Taylor Swift, the latter said, “If anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life. So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you. I can’t, since we’re social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this,” as reported by People.

Williams had given us a glimpse of the transformation with some photos she recently shared on Instagram.

Earlier, the actor had also dyed her hair pink. “I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn’t want to work. And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor,” she told Rolling Stones in 2019 about her hair change.

A while ago, Katy Perry also turned heads with her bleached eyebrows as part of her look for American Idol’s Disney night, where she dressed up as Tinker Bell.