scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Maisie Williams faces criticism for fronting H&M sustainability initiative

The actor has been called out for partnering with a brand that does 'massive greenwashing'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 1:20:58 pm
Maisie William, Maisie William criticised, Maisie William sustainability initiative with H&M, H&M recent green initiative, H&M controversy with Maisie Williams, fast fashion, indian express newsWilliams is the brand's global sustainability ambassador, and people are calling her out for alleged 'greenwashing'. (Photo: Instagram/@maisie_williams)

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams is facing criticism online for partnering with H&M for its sustainability initiative. Williams is the brand’s global sustainability ambassador, and people are calling her out for alleged ‘greenwashing’.

For the uninitiated, greenwashing is the process of conveying false, wrong and misleading information that a certain company’s products are environmentally inclined. For brands like H&M — that are understood to have perpetuated fast fashion in all these years — this recent initiative, therefore, is being viewed as questionable, with people wondering how fast fashion can even be ‘green’.

The actor made the announcement on Instagram recently, wherein she shared a video stating that she will join the brand to help its campaign to use only recycled or other sustainability-sourced materials by 2030.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I am pleased to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as ✨Global Sustainability Ambassador✨ and I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on. 💌” the actor wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams)

“In this role, I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive their sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future. The long term goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the entire H&M Group by 2030. ♻️,” she further stated.

Williams concluded the post saying: “It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation. 🌎 🌱”

In the video, the actor was also seen urging people to evolve, rather than change.

But soon after it was dropped, people began to criticise the brand and the actor, and among them was sustainable fashion consultant Aja Barber, who took to Twitter to write that it is all a “bit disappointing”. “H&M is a massive greenwasher”.

People also called out the brand for not really being clear with its plans, instead simply using a celebrity face to further their campaign.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: Tillotama Shome and her effortless fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x