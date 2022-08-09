Mahua Moitra seen carrying a pochette bag: ‘This is also Louis Vuitton’

August 9, 2022 7:00:43 pm
A lot has already been said and written about Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s recent outing with her Louis Vuitton bag, which she carried to the Parliament for a discussion on inflation and price hike.
Many people were quick to point out the irony of her choice of accessory which, for years now, has been associated with elitism, luxury, and sophistication. Moitra, a sharp critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also trolled on social media.
More recently, however, when a clip of hers was shared on Twitter — in which she got off a luxury car — asking if the politician had “changed her fashion sense after the handbag row”, Moitra retorted saying she had made no such decision, and that she continued to carry the classy LV brand, this time in the form of a pochette bag.
Her tweet read, “My dear — this is also Louis Vuitton — the Pochette. Do look it up — will save you time trying to figure it out. The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP number plate belonging to an Andhra MP [whom] we often carpool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers!”
For the uninitiated, a pochette bag is an envelope-shaped handbag used by women and men. There are many other varieties and types of bags. You may have heard of them, or may even have them in your possession. Let us take a look at a few below.
* A shoulder bag, which is said to be the most functional bag, in terms of containing many things.
* Sling bag, a popular accessory, which is stylish and easy to carry. Most people carry it diagonally across the body.
* A clutch bag, which is not very big, but is super elegant. It will fit your phone, some makeup products, and if there are compartments inside, you can add other things such as credit and debit cards while stepping out.
* A satchel, which is seen on both men and women. This everyday bag is sturdy and of good quality.
* A minaudière, again, is a small decorative bag, which does not have chains or handles. It is mostly a statement accessory, which is usually studded with stones, gems and sequins.
* A wallet, which is the smallest in size and is used for storing money, credit and debit cards, etc. It usually has a chain and it is unthinkable to not carry one leaving the house.
