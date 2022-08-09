scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Mahua Moitra seen carrying a pochette bag: ‘This is also Louis Vuitton’

Know the many other varieties of bags -- from a sling to a satchel and a minaudière

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 7:00:43 pm
Mahua Moitra, Mahua Moitra news, Mahua Moitra bag, Mahua Moitra Louis Vuitton bag, Louis Vuitton accessories, indian express newsThe politician replied wittily to a tweet claiming she had changed her choice of brand after social media trolling. "My dear -- this is also Louis Vuitton -- the Pochette. Do look it up," her tweet read. (Express file photo)

A lot has already been said and written about Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s recent outing with her Louis Vuitton bag, which she carried to the Parliament for a discussion on inflation and price hike.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Many people were quick to point out the irony of her choice of accessory which, for years now, has been associated with elitism, luxury, and sophistication. Moitra, a sharp critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also trolled on social media.

ALSO READ |Moschino’s baguette bag is latest addition to 2020’s bizarre style trends
Mahua Moitra, Mahua Moitra news, Mahua Moitra bag, Mahua Moitra Louis Vuitton bag, Louis Vuitton accessories, indian express news TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

More recently, however, when a clip of hers was shared on Twitter — in which she got off a luxury car — asking if the politician had “changed her fashion sense after the handbag row”, Moitra retorted saying she had made no such decision, and that she continued to carry the classy LV brand, this time in the form of a pochette bag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
ALSO READ |Casting a fashionable spell: How this brand’s new bags collection redefines Indian women’s badassery

Her tweet read, “My dear — this is also Louis Vuitton — the Pochette. Do look it up — will save you time trying to figure it out. The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP number plate belonging to an Andhra MP [whom] we often carpool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers!”

Mahua Moitra, Mahua Moitra news, Mahua Moitra bag, Mahua Moitra Louis Vuitton bag, Louis Vuitton accessories, indian express news A screenshot of the tweet.

For the uninitiated, a pochette bag is an envelope-shaped handbag used by women and men. There are many other varieties and types of bags. You may have heard of them, or may even have them in your possession. Let us take a look at a few below.

* A shoulder bag, which is said to be the most functional bag, in terms of containing many things.

Advertisement

* Sling bag, a popular accessory, which is stylish and easy to carry. Most people carry it diagonally across the body.

ALSO READ |The power in the purse strings

* A clutch bag, which is not very big, but is super elegant. It will fit your phone, some makeup products, and if there are compartments inside, you can add other things such as credit and debit cards while stepping out.

* A satchel, which is seen on both men and women. This everyday bag is sturdy and of good quality.

Advertisement

* A minaudière, again, is a small decorative bag, which does not have chains or handles. It is mostly a statement accessory, which is usually studded with stones, gems and sequins.

* A wallet, which is the smallest in size and is used for storing money, credit and debit cards, etc. It usually has a chain and it is unthinkable to not carry one leaving the house.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:00:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Issey Miyake designer, Issey Miyake dies, cancer, Indian Express gallery
A pictorial tribute to Japanese designer Issey Miyake (1938-2022)
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement