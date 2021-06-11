scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Mahua Moitra looks elegant in colourblocked handwoven sari on magazine cover

It was fitting that Mahua Moitra invoked her roots through her attire

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 2:30:37 pm
mahua moitraTMC MP Mahua Moitra is the cover star of a magazine. (file)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has often caught attention with her passionate speeches. She has now graced the cover of the latest anniversary issue of Harper’s Bazaar India.

The 46-year-old looked elegant in a Payal Khandwala colour block handwoven silk sari, quite different from the outfits she is usually seen in. Draped perfectly, the indigo and magenta sari featured stripes “woven with silver metallic yarn and also subtly colour blocked”, as mentioned on the designer’s website.

“This sari is handwoven by trained artisans across our looms in West Bengal,” it further mentioned. It was fitting that Moitra invoked her roots through her attire.

The sari was teamed with a striped silver silk shirt blouse with elbow-length sleeves. With minimal makeup and a red bindi, Moitra sported sleek hair. Overall, the look complimented her personality quite well. She did not wear any accessories, keeping the look simple yet stunning.

The sari costs Rs 26,800 on the fashion designer’s website.

Talking about her speeches, Mahua told the magazine, “I will continue to say what is on my mind…that is who I am. I am very lucky to be able to have hundreds of millions of people hear me, and I must, must, must, stand up and speak about what I believe is the truth, and what I feel is the pressing need of the hour. It is extremely important to me.”

In another look, she is seen in a pink silk sari with a blue border, paired with a high neck blouse. Once again, she ditched accessories.

What do you think of Moitra’s looks?

