Mahira Khan’s ruffled black crop top makes this plain white sari way TOO stylish

Mahira Khan, who was quite busy with the promotional spree of the upcoming movie, Saat Din Mohabbat In gave some summer ethnic wear goals. Just a few days ago, the Pakistani actor wooed onlookers in an ivory-coloured, floral embroidered anarkali featuring a lace hemline from Amna Chaudry that she teamed with a pair of matching palazzos. And this time, she was spotted attending the premiere of the movie clad in a pristine white sari from Menahel and Mehreen.

The gorgeous sari was styled with a black crop top with ruffled sleeves that complemented the sari really well and gave it an interesting twist. She further accessorised it with a statement silver neckpiece that gave her overall look a regal touch. A dewy make-up shade with red lips, thickly-lined eyes and hair styled in a neat updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Teaming saris with crop tops seems to be the latest fad among the celebrities. Earlier, we spotted Sonam Kapoor giving her ethnic wear a contemporary twist. She wore a floral printed sari from Neeru’s teamed with an oversized, bright-hued crop top that looked lovely on her.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her outfit with a silver jewellery set from Amrapali Jewels. With half her hair pulled back to highlight her features, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and nude pink lips.

Sonam Kapoor during Veere Di Wedding promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Khan’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

