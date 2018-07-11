Mahira Khan’s latest outfit is a riot of colours

Mahira Khan’s latest look is a bit too loud for us. (Source: mahirahkhan/Insagram) Mahira Khan’s latest look is a bit too loud for us. (Source: mahirahkhan/Insagram)

Earlier this year, Mahira Khan compelled one and all to sit up and take notice of her at the Cannes Film Festival. The Raees actor’s sartorial choices were greatly appreciated and she followed it up with several memorable fashion moments thereafter, especially in a sari. But sadly, we cannot say the same about her latest appearance. Khan was spotted in a bright outfit by Sana Safinaz and the patterns resembled a floral foliage that seemed too jarring to begin with. It was teamed with an applique blouse.

Even though we couldn’t warm up to her choice of outfit, we think she still managed to look good. The saving grace was her minimal make-up with just a pop of burnt orange on her lips.

Prior to this, while promoting her film Saat Din Mohabbat In, the actor gave us some lessons on how to do fusion dressing right. She donned a thickly embroidered ivory ensemble from Élan. It was accessoried with a sapphire and pearl-studded neckpiece with matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Just in case you missed it, the Pakistani beauty was seen nailing ethnic wear looks at the Cannes Film Festival too where she went all guns blazing in a sari.

