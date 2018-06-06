Mahira Khan’s fusion outfit is what you need for the next family function

Mahira Khan steps out in an Elan ensemble. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Mahira Khan steps out in an Elan ensemble. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After wooing all with her sartorial picks at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Mahira Khan is taking us on a fabulous fashion journey once again. Busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Saat Din Mohabbat In, the actor recently gave us lessons in fusion dressing.

Clad in an intricately embroidered ivory ensemble from Élan, Khan looked lovely. We like how she accessorised the beautiful outfit with a sapphire and pearl-studded neckpiece with matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

For the make-up, artist Adnan Sari gave the actor nude hues, and matte pink lips. We think it looked lovely coupled with her ensemble and her voulminous hairdo, parted on one side.

Earlier, we had seen Mahira Khan with her co-star Fawad Khan on the cover of Brides Today magazine. The duo had turned muses for couturier Sadaf Khan. Mahira looked ravishing in a beige colour, long-sleeved ensemble featuring golden embroidery all over it.

Her look had been accessorised with a heavy jewellery set from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. For the make-up, artist Bianca Hartkopf had opted for a dewy sheen and thickly-lined eyes. Apart from her make-up and outfit, her messy hairdo had added a really interesting element to her attire. Bold bride goals, anyone?

On the other hand, Fawad had smouldered in an ivory sherwani with golden embroidered work on it. Accessorising his outfit with a statement watch, make-up artist and hairstylist Shamal Qureshi rounded out his look with a textured hairdo.

