Mahira Khan’s ivory anarkali is the perfect choice for a summer wedding

Mahira Khan looks splendid in an anarkali for movie promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Mahira Khan looks splendid in an anarkali for movie promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

After Mahira Khan enthralled style connoisseurs with her glamorous gowns and pantsuits at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 last month, the 33-year beauty seems to be gearing up for her movie Saat Din Mohabbat In. The actor, who is busy with the promotions, recently gave onlookers some serious style lessons in ethnic wear.

Wearing an ivory-coloured, floral embroidered anarkali featuring a lace hemline from Amna Chaudry that she teamed with a pair of matching palazzos, she turned heads. It was further styled with a cream-coloured dupatta. We also love how she accessorised her outfit with a pair of over-sized gold jhumkas from Esfir. Artist Babar Zaheer rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette with almost nude eyes and pink lips.

Prior to this, we spotted the Raees actor nailing fusion wear like a pro. Clad in an intricately embroidered ivory ensemble from Élan, Khan looked lovely. We like how she accessorised the beautiful outfit with a sapphire and pearl-studded neckpiece and matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

For the make-up, artist Adnan Sari gave the actor nude hues and matte pink lips. We think it looked lovely with her ensemble and her voulminous hairdo, parted on one side.

For the movie promotions, Kha mostly sported traditional outfits. She was also seen in a black and white suit teamed with a colourful floral printed dupatta.

And a baby pink anarkali teamed with a gold dupatta.

We think she looks gorgeous in all the outfits. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

