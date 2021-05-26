Maharani promotions: Huma Qureshi impresses in her latest looks

May 26, 2021 9:40:42 pm
Actor Huma Qureshi is busy promoting her upcoming series Maharani, and her recent fashion outing is impressive. The actor was seen in a red knotted dress from the label Zwaan.
Styled by Who Wore What When, the dress featured a thigh-high slit and slightly puffy sleeves. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a high knot, and accessorised with statement earrings from Diosa Paris.
Check out the pictures here.
Prior to this, she was seen in an ensemble from MellowDrama. We quite liked how the printed jumpsuit was styled minimally with statement earrings and hair tied in a simple knot. Check out the pictures here.
She was also seen in a dark lavender outfit from the Zwaan but that did not really work. Having said that, the outfit makes for a great choice for a beach vacation.
What do you think of her looks?
