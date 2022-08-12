scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Madonna says she wears grills because she has ‘ugly’ teeth

"I just like the way it looks -- it's mouth jewellery -- and I have really ugly teeth," the singer-songwriter said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 3:00:14 pm
Madonna, Madonna mouth grills, Madonna teeth grills, Madonna mouth accessory, Madonna mouth jewellery, teeth grills, teeth grillz, indian express newsMadonna told Fallon that she had had a long association with her "mouth jewellery", but people do not understand why she wears them. (Photo: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

When it comes to insecurities pertaining to bodily features, even celebrities are not immune.

During her recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘, Madonna revealed that she got herself a new set of custom birthday grills because she has “really ugly teeth”.

The singer came to promote her album ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones‘ and asked host Jimmy Fallon if he loved her new grills that she designed herself. The pop icon first warned the host, “I just got these new grills, and if I start lisping will you tell me? I will take the bottoms out.”

Madonna, who will celebrate her 64th birthday on August 16, said they were for her birthday. “It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills.”

As the interview progressed, the singer-songwriter talked more about the grills, which has become a popular mouth accessory among celebrities.

For instance, last year, amid her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian had debuted opal birthstone grill. The reality TV star and entrepreneur had taken to Instagram to post the picture of the diamond-encrusted grill that fit perfectly, designed to cover eight teeth on her lower jaw.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Coming back to Madonna, she told Fallon about her “mouth jewellery” that she has had a long association with, but people do not understand why she wears them. “People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why,” the ‘Material Girl‘ singer said, adding that she has been wearing them for “decades”.

“I just like the way it looks — it’s mouth jewellery — and I have really ugly teeth,” she continued.

As mentioned earlier, many celebrities have sported mouth accessories — not necessarily grills. Last year, Post Malone got a new smile with 12-carat diamond fangs! The American singer went to his dentist and emerged with a set of 12-carat ‘diamond fangs’ for his canine teeth. The smile reconstruction, it is believed, cost him $1.6 million (INR 11,73,07,200 approximately).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)

Kourtney Kardashian, too, debuted diamond-encrusted fangs last year. She had shared a series of pictures with the veneers, which also featured her now-husband Travis Barker.

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
