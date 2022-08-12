Madonna says she wears grills because she has ‘ugly’ teeth

August 12, 2022 3:00:14 pm
When it comes to insecurities pertaining to bodily features, even celebrities are not immune.
During her recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘, Madonna revealed that she got herself a new set of custom birthday grills because she has “really ugly teeth”.
The singer came to promote her album ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones‘ and asked host Jimmy Fallon if he loved her new grills that she designed herself. The pop icon first warned the host, “I just got these new grills, and if I start lisping will you tell me? I will take the bottoms out.”
Madonna, who will celebrate her 64th birthday on August 16, said they were for her birthday. “It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills.”
As the interview progressed, the singer-songwriter talked more about the grills, which has become a popular mouth accessory among celebrities.
For instance, last year, amid her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian had debuted opal birthstone grill. The reality TV star and entrepreneur had taken to Instagram to post the picture of the diamond-encrusted grill that fit perfectly, designed to cover eight teeth on her lower jaw.
Coming back to Madonna, she told Fallon about her “mouth jewellery” that she has had a long association with, but people do not understand why she wears them. “People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why,” the ‘Material Girl‘ singer said, adding that she has been wearing them for “decades”.
“I just like the way it looks — it’s mouth jewellery — and I have really ugly teeth,” she continued.
As mentioned earlier, many celebrities have sported mouth accessories — not necessarily grills. Last year, Post Malone got a new smile with 12-carat diamond fangs! The American singer went to his dentist and emerged with a set of 12-carat ‘diamond fangs’ for his canine teeth. The smile reconstruction, it is believed, cost him $1.6 million (INR 11,73,07,200 approximately).
Kourtney Kardashian, too, debuted diamond-encrusted fangs last year. She had shared a series of pictures with the veneers, which also featured her now-husband Travis Barker.
