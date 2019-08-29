Purple magic: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan give lessons on how to ace the sari look

A sari always looks elegant — no matter the colour, the material or the occasion. Which is why, perhaps, many Bollywood celebrities are often spotted wearing the six-yard garment on various occasions, including on the red carpet. Be it yesteryear actor Waheeda Rehman or young starlets like Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities have often given us major sari goals. Joining the list of impressive sari looks is actor Madhuri Dixit who looked resplendent in a sari from Raw Mango. The bright purple silk drape, we feel, will make for an exceptional choice for a wedding function.

The dainty gold zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaali earrings, bangles and a statement ring. We really love how the Dil To Pagal Hai actor adorned her hair with a gajra, and opted for a small red bindi that just lifted the entire look. Make-up was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

We also spotted Mission Mangal actor Vidya Balan in a sari — a garment she often falls back on. At a book launch event recently, Balan wore a Satya Paul sari in a different shade of purple. We like how the traditional garment was given a contemporary touch by teaming it with a tan coloured leather belt. She kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and accessorised the look with earrings.

Who do you think looked better?