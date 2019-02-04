Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing in this Varun Bahl ensemble

It goes without saying that Madhuri Dixit defines elegance and class. The actor proved it once again as she stepped out in a gorgeous ivory outfit with intricate floral motifs all over it. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the ensemble by Varun Bahl complemented her frame beautifully.

With hair parted at the centre, statement earrings and bright red lips complemented her look.

Prior to this, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Total Dhamaal, she had stepped out looking lovely in a yellow Marks & Spencer top. This was teamed with a pair of flared trousers from H&M. A perfect wear for the summer, the ensemble was accessorised with earrings from Misho Designs. Hair styled in soft curls and the dazzling smile completed the look rather well.

She was also spotted nailing a gorgeous black sari from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching blouse. The look was was accessorised with emerald earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

The designer duo, while sharing the photo on Instagram, had written, “Madhuri Dixit epitomises timeless elegance in this Onyx Black saree from ONENESS – from JADE by Monica and Karishma. Once again, proving that you can never go wrong with black, Madhuri adds little pops of colour to her ensemble with danglers encrusted with rubies and emeralds and an emerald ring. Effortless, enchanting and absolutely unforgettable – this is how evening looks are done!”.

What do you think of her present look?