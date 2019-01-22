Madhuri Dixit looks like a ray of sunshine in this ensemble

When it comes to nailing traditional attire, few can do it as gracefully as Madhuri Dixit. However, the actor can also carry off contemporary outfits with similar panache. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Total Dhamaal, she was recently spotted looking lovely in a yellow Marks & Spencer top and flared trousers from H&M.

The ensemble is exactly what we need for the upcoming summers. The look was accessorised with earrings from Misho Designs. Hair parted in the middle and the dazzling smile of the actor completed the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking gorgeous in a black sari from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Styled by Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching blouse and was accessorised with emerald earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the designer duo had written, “Madhuri Dixit epitomises timeless elegance in this Onyx Black saree from ONENESS – from JADE by Monica and Karishma. Once again, proving that you can never go wrong with black, Madhuri adds little pops of colour to her ensemble with danglers encrusted with rubies and emeralds and an emerald ring. Effortless, enchanting and absolutely unforgettable – this is how evening looks are done!”.

She had also stunned in a silver and gold lehenga, from the same label, at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s lavish wedding ceremony at Antilia.

What do you think of her current look?