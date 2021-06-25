Madhuri Dixit wows in a tie and dye lehenga; the outfit’s cost will shock you

Madhuri Dixit’s tryst with ethnic fashion needs no introduction. The actor has left us speechless time and again with her stellar ethnic looks. However, her recent look, in particular, has left us really impressed.

Only a while ago, the 54-year-old actor turned heads in a gorgeous black lehenga. Nailing the colour yet again, she one again appeared in a black and white tie and dye lehenga.

The Reeti Arneja silk lehenga, with subtle embroidery around the hemline and waist, seemed refreshing. This was paired with a jacket-style embroidered banjara blouse that fitted perfectly and added vibrancy to the overall look. What further added to the look was a black organza dupatta with neat embroidery on the border.

The outfit costs Rs 53,760 on azafashions.com.

Leaving her hair open, Madhuri completed the look with an antique pair of earrings, a cuff bracelet and rings from Sheetal Zaveri. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade.

We cannot take our eyes off Madhuri. What do you think of the look?