scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Madhuri Dixit wows in a tie and dye lehenga; the outfit’s cost will shock you

Madhuri Dixit paired a black and white tie and dye lehenga with an embroidered jacket blouse

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 9:40:35 pm
madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit nailed ethnic fashion once again. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s tryst with ethnic fashion needs no introduction. The actor has left us speechless time and again with her stellar ethnic looks. However, her recent look, in particular, has left us really impressed.

Only a while ago, the 54-year-old actor turned heads in a gorgeous black lehenga. Nailing the colour yet again, she one again appeared in a black and white tie and dye lehenga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The Reeti Arneja silk lehenga, with subtle embroidery around the hemline and waist, seemed refreshing. This was paired with a jacket-style embroidered banjara blouse that fitted perfectly and added vibrancy to the overall look. What further added to the look was a black organza dupatta with neat embroidery on the border.

The outfit costs Rs 53,760 on azafashions.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Leaving her hair open, Madhuri completed the look with an antique pair of earrings, a cuff bracelet and rings from Sheetal Zaveri. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit impresses again in her latest photos; take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

We cannot take our eyes off Madhuri. What do you think of the look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Bara Imambara, Bara Imambara in Lucknow, reopening of Bara Imambara, tourists visiting Bara Imambara, Bara Imambara pictures, Bara Imambara photos, Bara Imambara gallery, Indian Express, Indian Express news
In pictures: When Lucknow’s Bara Imambara reopened its doors to tourists

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement