Celeb fashion: Madhuri Dixit steals the show in this Tarun Tahiliani sari

Madhuri Dixit Nene knows how to ace ethnic fashion. The superstar also knows how to be consistently impressive without being repetitive with her fashion choices. It was no different this time when she stepped out in a black Tarun Tahiliani sari. She looked absolutely stunning in a signature silk georgette sari which was teamed with a velvet blouse.

Styled by Ami Patel, the sari was further accessorised with a matching gilet with fine zardozi work and a handmade jewel belt. The striking look was completed with her hair tied in a top knot and subtle makeup.

Sharing some pictures, the label wrote, “It’s always magic to see the ever graceful Madhuri in TT. Each time we see her she’s always a breath of fresh air. With a light sense of spirit and at the same time a strong confident presence…that’s Madhuri.”

The actor always looks stunning in ethnic wear and never hits a false note. Here are some instances.

