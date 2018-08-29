Madhuri Dixit looks nothing less than divine in this floral Tarun Tahiliani sari

Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in this floral sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in this floral sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit has often shown us how to exude elegance in a sari. It’s a rare occasion when the 51-year-old fails to enchant us in traditional wear. And this time too, the Dhak Dhak girl made hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani creation. The embroidered sari with lace pleats, embellished with crystals and fringes looked lovely on the star.

Going with her signature style, the actor styled her locks into soft curls and dewy make-up. With her 100-watt smile in place, she posed with Kajol and legendary singer Asha Bhosle at a reality show shoot in Mumbai.

Earlier, we had seen the actor in yet another piece from the same designer. The black creation, generously embellished with sequin work looked lovely on her. It was paired with a black embellished blouse and stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a ruby nested diamond neckpiece from Argentum Jewels and a pair of teardrop earrings. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up, soft pink lips and hair coiffed into soft curls.

