Madhuri Dixit looks nothing less than divine in this floral Tarun Tahiliani sari

Wednesday, August 29, 2018
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 7:23:35 am
Madhuri Dixit, madhuri dixit sari looks, madhuri dixit ethnic, madhuri dixit fashion style file Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in this floral sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Madhuri Dixit has often shown us how to exude elegance in a sari. It’s a rare occasion when the 51-year-old fails to enchant us in traditional wear. And this time too, the Dhak Dhak girl made hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani creation. The embroidered sari with lace pleats, embellished with crystals and fringes looked lovely on the star.

Going with her signature style, the actor styled her locks into soft curls and dewy make-up. With her 100-watt smile in place, she posed with Kajol and legendary singer Asha Bhosle at a reality show shoot in Mumbai.

Check out a few pictures here.

The Dhak Dhak girl made hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

kajol, madhuri, asha bhosle Kajol promoted her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela on the sets of Dance Deewane. Asha Bhosle also graced the Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

kajol, madhuri, asha bhosle Kajol and Madhuri Dixit were seen sharing some beautiful moments with Asha Bhosle. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor in yet another piece from the same designer. The black creation, generously embellished with sequin work looked lovely on her. It was paired with a black embellished blouse and stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a ruby nested diamond neckpiece from Argentum Jewels and a pair of teardrop earrings. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up, soft pink lips and hair coiffed into soft curls.

