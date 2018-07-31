Madhuri Dixit makes hearts skip a beat in her regal Tarun Tahiliani sari

Madhuri Dixit looks splendid in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Madhuri Dixit looks splendid in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic sartorial picks have an elegant touch. The actor, who is the acting judge of reality TV show Dance Deewane, wowed us yet again in a black and gold Tarun Tahiliani sari, featuring intricate work.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit shows us how to exude elegance in a black sari

Teamed with a burgundy velvet blouse, the actor’s outfit was lovely. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with statement earrings and a cocktail ring from Gehna Jewellers. The actor rounded out her look with a small black bindi, nude make-up and sleek back bun.

Earlier, we had seen the Dhak Dhak girl step out in a gorgeous peach Tarun Tahiliani resham lehenga with Chantilly lace and Swarovski crystals on it. Ghavri had kept the make-up minimal and chosen to go with soft pink shades to match the tone of her lehenga.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic outfit is drool-worthy but the execution is TOO boring

Opting for another glamorous Tarun Tahiliani piece, the actor looked radiant in a black sari, generously embellished with sequin work. It was paired with a black embellished blouse and stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a ruby nested diamond neckpiece from Argentum Jewels and a pair of teardrop earrings.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene in this floral Anita Dongre sari is a picture of pure elegance and beauty

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd