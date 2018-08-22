Madhuri Dixit is elegance personified in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Madhuri Dixit looked lovely in this pastel Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit looked lovely in this pastel Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

When it comes to mixing grace with style, nobody does it better than Madhuri Dixit. Her ethnic looks are a class apart and she proved it once again as she stepped out in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The actor, who was on the set of a reality show floored us with her grace.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, we like how the cream lehenga with pink floral embroidery on the hem was accessorised with just a pair of statement earrings. Letting the ensemble do all the talking, the look was rounded out with polki and pearl earrings from The Nizaam Collection by Khurana Jewellery House. The red bindi and berry lips added oomph to her look.

The actor has been seen wearing Tarun Tahiliani outfits often. Prior to this, she was seen in a stunning peach resham lehenga by the designer. We loved the hantilly lace and Swarovski crystals on the attire.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit is enchanting in a Tarun Tahiliani resham lehenga

The Bucket List actor was also spotted wearing a lovely black number by the designer. We love how generously embellished the sari was with the sequin work.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit shows us how to exude elegance in a black sari

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a ruby nested diamond neckpiece from Argentum Jewels and was rounded out with a pair of teardrop earrings. Soft dewy make-up, hair coiffed into soft curls and soft pink lips completed the look.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd