Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in this lehenga set; see pics

The actor completed the look with a pair of statement pearl earrings and her dazzling smile!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2021 9:40:31 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s impeccable ethnic fashion choices need no introduction. She has been giving us major goals of late but her latest look might just take the cake.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actor was spotted looking stunning in an intricate Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. Styled by Ami Patel, absolutely everything about the look worked. We dig the sheer sweetheart neckline and the minimal make-up.

Dialing down on the accessories, it was completed with pearl earrings from the label Rose.

Check out the pictures here.

 

We are a fan of her ethnic looks. Here are some more instances.

 

In all the looks, she did not go overboard with the jewellery. Instead, she accessorised with a statement pieces and let that dazzling smile of hers do all the talking.

What do you think of her look?

