Madhuri Dixit does it again, steals the show in a sheer sari

Madhuri Dixit has an impeccable ethnic style sense. The actor never misses a single beat when it comes to traditional outfits.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star was once again spotted looking stunning in a sheer, floral embroidered sari from designer Rahul Mishra. The purple sari was styled with a matching strappy blouse.

The look was carefully accessorised with statement earrings and bangles. The hairdo also really complemented the overall look.

Here are all the other times the actor impressed with her ethnic choices.

Be it saris or lehengas, Madhuri just knows how to elevate her looks with oodles of elegance. We must also applaud her winning combination with stylist Ami Patel — as they both give winning look after another.

What do you think of her most latest look?

