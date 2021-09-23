scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit does it again, steals the show in a sheer sari

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a sheer, floral embroidered sari from Rahul Mishra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 11:40:40 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit has an impeccable ethnic style sense. The actor never misses a single beat when it comes to traditional outfits.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star was once again spotted looking stunning in a sheer, floral embroidered sari from designer Rahul Mishra. The purple sari was styled with a matching strappy blouse.

The look was carefully accessorised with statement earrings and bangles. The hairdo also really complemented the overall look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Here are all the other times the actor impressed with her ethnic choices.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Be it saris or lehengas, Madhuri just knows how to elevate her looks with oodles of elegance. We must also applaud her winning combination with stylist Ami Patel — as they both give winning look after another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

What do you think of her most latest look?

