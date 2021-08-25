scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read

Madhuri Dixit looks drop dead gorgeous in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor looked dazzling in the ink blue creation; check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 11:30:57 am
dance deewane, madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3. (Photo: Madhuri/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit has an impeccable fashion sense. Period. The actor who doubles up as a celebrity judge on Dance Deewane 3 often impresses with her stunning ethnic looks. She looked equally magnificent this time, as she opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit featured the designer duo’s characteristic cut mirror work.

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit and Tara Sutaria stun in this Punit Balana pre-draped sari; check them out

The ink-blue lehenga was styled with a matching blouse with statement sleeves, and the look was pulled together with a hint of glitter on the eyes, filled-in eyebrows, dainty earrings and bracelet. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The actor has often impressed with her appearances on the dance show, one memorable look at a time. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

She looks gorgeous in all the looks, isn’t it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: A look at Khloé Kardashian’s stylish fashion moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 25: Latest News

Advertisement