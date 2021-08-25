Madhuri Dixit looks drop dead gorgeous in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

August 25, 2021 11:30:57 am
Madhuri Dixit has an impeccable fashion sense. Period. The actor who doubles up as a celebrity judge on Dance Deewane 3 often impresses with her stunning ethnic looks. She looked equally magnificent this time, as she opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit featured the designer duo’s characteristic cut mirror work.
The ink-blue lehenga was styled with a matching blouse with statement sleeves, and the look was pulled together with a hint of glitter on the eyes, filled-in eyebrows, dainty earrings and bracelet. Check out the pictures here.
The actor has often impressed with her appearances on the dance show, one memorable look at a time. Here are some instances.
She looks gorgeous in all the looks, isn’t it?
