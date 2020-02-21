Madhuri Dixit’s saris are to die for, check them out here

Our love for six yards is timeless. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Our love for six yards is timeless. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are looking for inspiration to go ethnic but with a hint of glamour, Bollywood comes to your rescue almost instantly. The six yards is more than just a long fabric we have a hard time dealing with, whenever festive occasions beckon. It is an emotion, right from watching our mothers drape their own sari to selecting the perfect sari for our school/college farewell, each drape holds a special place in our wardrobe and our hearts. But, hey! So does Madhuri Dixit, after all, she did steal our hearts away in Ek do teen and her fashion choices are all about elegance and grace, two qualities synonymous with our beloved sari.

Ahead, we list out Madhuri’s best saris from fuschia to heavy embellishments and more. Scroll down to know more!

The actor looks magnificent in this Ritu Kumar sari in a stunning rose gold shade with golden thread work and little beads spread across. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a sleeveless plain blouse and a pair of statement earrings. For her makeup, she went for soft smokey eyes with a glossy berry red lip that complimented the entire look.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani again, the actor seems to loves pinks and pastels. We agree that one must have a pastel sari in their wardrobe because it comes handy not just for festive occasions but brunches, work parties or almost any special occasion. The sheer pastel sari by Jade features silver borders and has light threadwork in pink and was accompanied with statement golden chandbalis by Tyaani. A mauve lip complemented her entire look.

If we had to describe this look in a statement, it will be elegance personified. The stunning Benarsi silk sari from the house of Raw Mango in stunning violet featured a heavy golden border and was styled with a basic sleeveless blouse in golden. The look was tied together with kohl-rimmed eyes long with a nude lip and a gajra. For her accessories, she went for a pair of fancy chaandbalis.

Donning a Masaba Gupta ensemble in fuchsia, Dixit was styled by Shaleena Nathani. The sari came in stunning golden prints and was paired with a sleevless plain blouse of the same colour. Paired with a golden neckpiece and matching earrings, the look was completed with light makeup.

Hands down, this is our favourite sari. The sheer cream drape with chikankari work was paired with a pearl necklace and matching golden bangles. Styled with light makeup, it allows the six yards to speak for itself. The borders had ruffle detailing which really brought out the femininity of the sari.

