Madhuri Dixit-Nene recreates the magic of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ in this white outfit

The iconic ’90s film Dil To Pagal Hai was not just about foot-tapping numbers but also an introduction to stylish athleisure wear, sheer traditional outfits and minimal styling. We loved Karisma Kapoor’s sporty looks as much as Madhuri Dixit‘s seductive ivory chiffon costumes.

Advertising

Manish Malhotra, the man who translated Chopra’s sartorial vision on the screen, played beautifully with translucent fabrics. Recreating the same magic, the actor wore a similar sweetheart neckline white chiffon blouse paired with a white flowy skirt on the sets of a reality TV show.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Dixit captioned it, “Dil toh pagal hai”.

While we love the curation, here’s looking at our favourite outfits from the film.

Advertising

Designer Manish Malhotra used sleek sleeves extensively in the film and also highlighted that pastels in sheer fabric can be beautiful.

While Dixit stuck to ethnic, Kapoor was the face of stylish sports wear and was seen in colourful sports bra and funky leggings and shorts.

It truly was a remarkable time and Dixit’s looks received a lot of appreciation.