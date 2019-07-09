Toggle Menu
Madhuri Dixit-Nene recreates the magic of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ in this white outfithttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/madhuri-dixit-recreates-dil-to-pagal-hai-look-5822212/

Madhuri Dixit-Nene recreates the magic of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ in this white outfit

Recreating the same magic, Madhuri Dixit-Nene stepped out in a sweetheart neckline white chiffon blouse and a white flowy skirt on the sets of a reality TV show.

Dil toh pagal, madhuri dixit, Dil toh pagal madhuri, Dil toh pagal srk, Dil toh pagal yash chopra
Posting the picture on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit captioned it, “Dil toh pagal hai”. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The iconic ’90s film Dil To Pagal Hai was not just about foot-tapping numbers but also an introduction to stylish athleisure wear, sheer traditional outfits and minimal styling. We loved Karisma Kapoor’s sporty looks as much as Madhuri Dixit‘s seductive ivory chiffon costumes.

Manish Malhotra, the man who translated Chopra’s sartorial vision on the screen, played beautifully with translucent fabrics. Recreating the same magic, the actor wore a similar sweetheart neckline white chiffon blouse paired with a white flowy skirt on the sets of a reality TV show.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Dixit captioned it, “Dil toh pagal hai”.

While we love the curation, here’s looking at our favourite outfits from the film.

Advertising
madhuri dixit dil toh pagal hai
Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Shah Rukh Khan.

Designer Manish Malhotra used sleek sleeves extensively in the film and also highlighted that pastels in sheer fabric can be beautiful.

madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit birthday, madhuri dixit photos, madhuri dixit films, madhuri dixit movies, madhuri dixit roles, madhuri dixit best roles, madhuri dixit news, madhuri dixit 49th bday, madhuri dixit bday, madhuri dixit top roles
Dil Toh Pagal Hai: The role of Pooja in Yash Chopra’s ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ was absolutely perfect for Madhuri to show off her dancing skills. She becomes part of a dance troop directed by Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The chemistry between the two drew audiences in droves.

While Dixit stuck to ethnic, Kapoor was the face of stylish sports wear and was seen in colourful sports bra and funky leggings and shorts.

It truly was a remarkable time and Dixit’s looks received a lot of appreciation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Manchester: Here’s what the couple wore on their day out
2 Dutee Chand, India’s first openly gay athlete, is on fashion magazine’s digital cover
3 Judgementall Hai Kya song launch: Kangana Ranaut is fierce and bold in this Ermanno Scervino dress